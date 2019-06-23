Passengers On The New York Subway Randomly Started Singing “I Want It That Way”

While riding the New York City subway you see a lot of odd things that no one talks about, but everyone seems to be talking about this.

One passenger hopped on board the train with a speaker blaring music. Of all the artists in the world, he was playing the Backstreet Boys. At first, everyone started humming the tune, then everyone began singing. One New Yorker recorded video of the giant random sing-a-long.

It as though everyone still really loves the Backstreet Boys because everyone on the train knew all the lyrics to “I Want It That Way.”

Check out the video below. Your faith in humanity will be restored.

Had a really tough week and tonight I was the subway and some guy walks between train cars, shirtless, bumping a speaker. I wasn't in the mood for Showtime particularly. But sometimes people and life surprise you and a little magic happens. pic.twitter.com/S7o4282SOS — Joel Wertheimer (@Wertwhile) June 17, 2019

