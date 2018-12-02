NYPD Saves The Day After Finding Couple's Lost Engagement Ring

Proposing to one’s girlfriend may be the most nervous time in a man’s life. For one man in New York, the nerves were too much. After getting the answer he was looking for, the man dropped the ring down a Manhattan utility grate while in Times Square. Lucky for that man, The New York Police Department took up the case, and helped find the missing ring.

The couple, visiting New York from another country, was in Manhattan Friday night. While in Times Square the man decided to pop the question, but after fumbling the ring down the utility grate, the happy turned nervous couple went to the police for help. After initial attempts to retrieve the ring went unsuccessful the couple left the scene.

Lucky for the couple, the police weren’t done with their attempts, and Saturday they were able to find the ring. However, while saving the ring ended up being easier than expected, finding the newly engaged couple was found to be a little more difficult. After failing to get contact information for the couple while looking for the ring, the New York Police Department turned to social media for help.

WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!

She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? -- call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

In the tweet, which included video of the couple looking for the ring after dropping it down the utility gate, the Police Department wrote, “WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC! She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them?” While many responded, and retweeted the post, initially the couple still wasn’t found.

That is until Sunday, when the New York Police Department sent out another tweet saying thanks to the story spreading, the couple was found. The couple had left back for their home country, but the Police were able to get their information, and will be sending the ring back to them. While the day was stressful for the couple, luckily the ring was found, and now they have a story to tell. Thanks to social media, the couple can now happily move on!

Via USA Today