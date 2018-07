Things aren't looking so good for Newt and Dumbledore in the latest trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The new trailer debuted as part of the Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic Con.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theater on November 16th. Check out the trailer below

Video of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Official Comic-Con Trailer

Via: Movie Web