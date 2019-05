This week Pixar released the 2nd and final trailer for this summer's ''Toy Story 4".

In the trailer we get to see a bit more into the story and what new challenges Woody and Buzz will be up against. But in the new trailer we get introduced to one new character voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves.

He's ''Canada's greatest stuntman, Duke Caboom."

Check out the new trailer below!

Video of Toy Story 4 Official Final Trailer (2019) Disney Pixar HD

-story via yahoo.com