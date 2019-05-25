Red or White? Wine Preference Reveals Personality Traits According To Survey

Saturday, May 25th is National Wine Day, and plenty of people will be cracking open a bottle of vino to celebrate. The only question is will they be drinking red or white? A new study shows that one’s wine preference actually reveals a lot about their personality.

Commissioned by Coravin, and conducted by OnePoll, the study surveyed 2,000 Americans aged 21 and up to see how their wine preference relates to personality traits. The survey also looked at the group’s knowledge of wine, along with hosting and attending events.

The survey found that red wine drinkers tend to be more introverted. They also identify as early birds, jazz listeners, and dog lovers. Red wine drinkers also claim to be “wine aficionados” and have the knowledge to back it up. On the other side, white wine drinkers tend to be night owls who are more extroverted. They identify as curious, sarcastic and perfectionists.

While many of the traits show a drastic difference in personality between red and white wine drinkers, they did show some similarities. Both groups surveyed to be fans of jazz, so whether you a red or a white wine drinker, National Wine Day is the perfect excuse to open up a bottle or two and listen to some jazz music.

Via Fox News