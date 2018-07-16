Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery

Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Check Out This 80’s Mall Commercial For Stranger Things

July 16, 2018
Categories: 
Humor
I Love The 80s
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Shows

Do you remember when malls were all the rave back in the day?

Season 3 of Stranger Things is currently in production, but we’ve been given a new retro teaser to keeps us all busy until then. Check it out below.

While Steve is serving patrons ice-cream at the food court, everyone else will be shopping at the new Hawkins Starcourt mall. Season 3 probably won’t hit Netflix until next year, but the latest teaser does show off a new location where our favorite characters will probably be hanging out.

Via: Mashable

Tags: 
Stranger Things
Netflix
Steve Harrington
Joe Keery
Season 3
Mall
Retro
teaser
Ice-Cream