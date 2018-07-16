Check Out This 80’s Mall Commercial For Stranger Things
Do you remember when malls were all the rave back in the day?
Season 3 of Stranger Things is currently in production, but we’ve been given a new retro teaser to keeps us all busy until then. Check it out below.
Ahoy! Something is coming... to Hawkins, Indiana! pic.twitter.com/BI4wFRVzvB— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 16, 2018
While Steve is serving patrons ice-cream at the food court, everyone else will be shopping at the new Hawkins Starcourt mall. Season 3 probably won’t hit Netflix until next year, but the latest teaser does show off a new location where our favorite characters will probably be hanging out.
