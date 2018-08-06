Unreleased Prince Song to Be Featured In Spike Lee’s New Movie

Some of us thought we would never get to hear a new track from Prince since his death, but now there’s some hope.

Director Spike Lee revealed that his new movie The ‘BlacKkKlansman’ features a never before heard song by Prince and that it’s straight from the vault in Paisley Park.

Lee told Rolling Stone that he was friends with Prince and that he became very close with Troy Carter, who is an advisor for the Prince estate. Lee was in need of a song for the end credits of the movie and Carter told him he had the perfect one in mind.

“So I invited Troy to a private screening. And after, he said, ‘Spike, I got the song.’ And that was ‘Mary Don’t You Weep,’ which had been recorded on cassette in the mid-80s. Prince wanted me to have that song, I don’t care what nobody says. My brother Prince wanted me to have that song. For this film. There’s no other explanation to me. This cassette is in the back of the vaults. In Paisley Park. And all of a sudden, out of nowhere, it’s discovered? Nah-ah. That ain’t an accident.”

You might want to stick around till the end if you’re a Prince fan. The song ‘Mary Don’t You Weep’ is featured during the end credits of the movie. The BlacKkKlansman arrives in theaters Friday, August 10th.

Via: NME