New Shirt Fashion Design Is Confusing The Internet

Have you ever wished you were wearing a shirt that had another shirt sewn onto it? Yeah neither have us.

But if that IS something you'd be interested in, then look no further than luxury designer Balenciaga's newest men's creation: the "T-shirt Shirt". And it's exactly what it sounds like.

And if you are interested in getting one of these bad boys, just know that it comes with a hefty price tag of $1,290.

According to details, the shirt will offer two wearing choices, "wear the short sleeves shirt with front drape effect or the long sleeves shirt with back drape effect." They're made in Italy and there's no putting it in the washing machine. You either hand wash it or take it to your local dry cleaners.

Oh and if you're looking for something a little more formal, they've got you covered. Known as the "Double Shirt," it's a short and long-sleeve shirt that comes in navy white with a "back round pleat." These run about $200 more at $1,490.

Check out their new item here on their Instagram page.

-source via usatoday.com