A New Roller Coaster Is Coming To Six Flags Over Texas

The summer season is just about over, and most of us spent some time at Six Flags riding the new Harley Quinn Spinsanity. Now you have a reason to go back to the park next year.

Six Flags Over Texas will open its 14throller coaster the Lone Star Revolution. Officials say it will be largest loop coaster in the world. The new ride will be 100 feet tall, seat 32 passengers and make several 360-degree loops.

The ride is set to open in late spring of 2019 and will be placed close to the Superman: Tower of Power.

NEW IN 2019: Lone Star Revolution, the world's largest loop coaster! #SixFlagsOverTexas pic.twitter.com/XludkbwlaU — Six Flags Over Texas (@SixFlagsOverTX) August 30, 2018

Via: CBS DFW