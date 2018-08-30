World's Largest Loop Roller Coaster Being Built At Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags Over Texas is getting ready to begin construction on their newest addition that they claim to be the world's largest loop coaster.

Six Flags is calling it the Lone Star Revolution and it will swing like a pendulum on a loop before completing several 360-degree revolutions. “We are excited to welcome another record-breaking attraction to an already stellar thrill ride arsenal,” said Park President Steve Martindale.

The new ride will have 32 seats with riders sitting in a face to face position, swinging through 10-story high loops. The Lone Star Revolution will hang riders upside down at the top of the loop as it changes direction halfway through the ride.

One of the smaller rides is being removed to make room and the Lone Star Revolution will be located near the Superman: Tower of Power ride. The Lone Star Revolution is scheduled to open in late spring of 2019.

-story via ktvt.com