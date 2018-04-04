New Research Says Pasta Isn't All That Bad For You

There's something comforting about eating pasta, right? Of course, there have been so many studies that seem to talk smack on pasta. In fact, pasta has had a bad reputation for a long time because it's heavy in carbs and it affects your blood sugar.



But pasta lovers, we have good news for you! New research has found that pasta isn't that bad after all!

The study was conducted by researchers at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. They studied the connection between pasta and the obesity epidemic.



"Much of the attention has focused on sugars, but traditional carbohydrate staples like pasta, rice, and bread are increasingly being implicated in the epidemics of overweight and obesity," the researchers wrote in the study.

"The study found that pasta didn't contribute to weight gain or increase in body fat," Dr. John Sievenpiper, a clinician scientist with the hospital's Clinical Nutrition and Risk Modification Center and lead author of the study, said in a press release.



PASTA LA VISTA, BABY: Study finds that eating pasta won't make you fat https://t.co/7Z7eEC0xDO pic.twitter.com/c3Qvh0dPZv — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 3, 2018

In fact, people actually lost a small amount of weight eating 3.3 servings of cooked pasta per day over the twelve-week study.

Of course, everything is best in moderation. So going on an all pasta diet isn't going to help you lose weight. In fact, you will likely gain weight.



The important finding in the study is that pasta isn't that bad as long as you are incorporating it into a healthy diet.