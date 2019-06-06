Getty Images

New Orleans Music Legend, Dr. John, Has Died

June 6, 2019
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT

The six-time Grammy award winner and New Orleans legend, Dr. John, has died.

A statement was released by his publicist saying that he died of a heart attack on Thursday.

Malcolm John Rebennack Jr, also known as Dr. John, was born in New Orleans, just before Thanksgiving in 1941. 

His music was influenced in jazz, R&B, rock and roll, jump blues, funk and Mardi Gras Indian sounds.

RIP Dr. John

 

via NOLA.com

 

Tags: 
Dr. John
death
New Orleans
RIP

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes