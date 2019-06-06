New Orleans Music Legend, Dr. John, Has Died

Towards the break of day June 6, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., known as Dr. John, passed away of a heart attack. The family thanks all whom shared his unique musical journey & requests privacy at this time. Memorial arrangements will be announced in due course. — Dr. John (@akadrjohn) June 6, 2019

The six-time Grammy award winner and New Orleans legend, Dr. John, has died.

A statement was released by his publicist saying that he died of a heart attack on Thursday.

Malcolm John Rebennack Jr, also known as Dr. John, was born in New Orleans, just before Thanksgiving in 1941.

His music was influenced in jazz, R&B, rock and roll, jump blues, funk and Mardi Gras Indian sounds.

RIP Dr. John

via NOLA.com