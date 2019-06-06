New Orleans Music Legend, Dr. John, Has Died
June 6, 2019
Towards the break of day June 6, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., known as Dr. John, passed away of a heart attack. The family thanks all whom shared his unique musical journey & requests privacy at this time. Memorial arrangements will be announced in due course.— Dr. John (@akadrjohn) June 6, 2019
The six-time Grammy award winner and New Orleans legend, Dr. John, has died.
A statement was released by his publicist saying that he died of a heart attack on Thursday.
Malcolm John Rebennack Jr, also known as Dr. John, was born in New Orleans, just before Thanksgiving in 1941.
His music was influenced in jazz, R&B, rock and roll, jump blues, funk and Mardi Gras Indian sounds.
RIP Dr. John
via NOLA.com