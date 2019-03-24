This New Jersey High School Made A Theater Show Of 'Alien' And It Looks Amazing

The drama club at North Bergen High School in New Jersey has been making waves this week after footage from their Spring production of Ridley Scott's ''Alien'' made it's way onto social media.

One video already has close to half a million views so far and the other with 2 million views.

The set and costume designs along with stage effects are impressive due to how closely they resemble the film.

A parent filmed the facehugger scene. pic.twitter.com/oamxaxikM2 — Paul Owens (@oh_pollo) March 23, 2019

I love that north bergen high school did alien last night as their school play, so I’m gonna keep tweeting about how great it is..everything was made from recycled materials .. so nuts amazing I’m so proud of my hometown pic.twitter.com/EEMEbankDz — Andrew Fernandez (@bhsdrew) March 23, 2019

Clearly these are spreading all over the internet for good reason.

-source via hollywoodreporter.com