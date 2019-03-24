Alien

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

This New Jersey High School Made A Theater Show Of 'Alien' And It Looks Amazing

March 24, 2019
The drama club at North Bergen High School in New Jersey has been making waves this week after footage from their Spring production of Ridley Scott's ''Alien'' made it's way onto social media.  

One video already has close to half a million views so far and the other with 2 million views.    

The set and costume designs along with stage effects are impressive due to how closely they resemble the film.  

Clearly these are spreading all over the internet for good reason.  

-source via hollywoodreporter.com 

