This New Hampshire Whiskey Is Made With A Strange Ingredient

June 12, 2018
Ever heard of castoreum?  Yeah neither had we until now and honestly, we wish we still didn't know what it is.  

Well it's an ingredient that New Hampshire based Tamworth Distillery uses in their whiskey called Eau de Musc for flavoring. 

Oh sorry, we forgot to mention that castoreum comes from the secretion of scent glands located near the anus of the American beaver!  

Apparently the company found castoreum on a list of safe food additives.  “The sac excretion exhibits bright and fruit qualities (raspberry) and rich leathery notes along with creamy vanilla aroma. ... The result is a rich, full bodied 2-year bourbon that bolsters a vanillic nose and fruity, floral finish – a medley of charming flavors that are sure to impress.”

When castoreum becomes mixed with alcohol, it makes a waxy substance that is supposed to smell and taste like vanilla.  According to the FDA it's safe for human consumption and It's an ingredient that's been used in several perfumes and foods but usually listed as "natural flavors" in the ingredients section.

-source via concordmonitor.com   

