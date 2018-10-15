Fendi's New Scarf Is Almost $1K And Looks Like A Woman's Genitalia

Fall is officially upon us, and for many accross the country that means scarfs.

Well leave it to a company like Fendi to design a new scarf or shawl that looks a little....different than others.

It's quickly going viral online for the obvious reason that it looks like a vagina.

Look at this fancy scarf. It looks like vulva and costs £750. Ha. https://t.co/eQ6l7FIw21 — Ellen C Scott (@EllenCScott) October 13, 2018

“I am both highly amused by this [Fendi> shawl which has a distinct vagina vibe, and appalled that it’s trimmed in real fox fur,” one user tweeted.

Being called the “Touch of fur shawl,” is sold by online retailer Farfetch and described as “delicately monogrammed” with the Fendi logo. Shoppers can also get the shawl in other colors like blue and blood red.

-story via nypost.com