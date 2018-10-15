fendi

Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images/Sipa USA

Fendi's New Scarf Is Almost $1K And Looks Like A Woman's Genitalia

October 15, 2018
Categories: 
Blogs
Features

Fall is officially upon us, and for many accross the country that means scarfs.  

Well leave it to a company like Fendi to design a new scarf or shawl that looks a little....different than others.

It's quickly going viral online for the obvious reason that it looks like a vagina.  

“I am both highly amused by this [Fendi> shawl which has a distinct vagina vibe, and appalled that it’s trimmed in real fox fur,” one user tweeted.

Being called the “Touch of fur shawl,” is sold by online retailer Farfetch and described as “delicately monogrammed” with the Fendi logo. Shoppers can also get the shawl in other colors like blue and blood red.  

-story via nypost.com

Tags: 
Fendi
clothes
New
scarf
shawl
body parts
Women
Fur
fashion
2018
October
fall