Mav's Girls Being Replaced By More Diverse 'Entertainment Group' Starting Next Season

Beginning next season, the Dallas Mavericks will be making a bit of a change to their home game entertainment.

It was announced that the Mav's dancers will be replaced by a more diverse group of people to act as entertainment and get the fans excited. The press release states that the new crew will consist of people from various ages of dancers, comedy acts and even animals. “The focus will be on local acts, showing-off the wide variety of high-caliber talent that exists in the DFW metroplex.”

Local acts will get their chance to try out on July 13, 2019 in front of a celebrity panel.

-story via ktvt.com