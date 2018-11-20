Another E.Coli Outbreak Linked To Romaine Lettuce Across USA And Canada Announced

This week just is time for Thanksgiving, the CDC has announced another multi-state outbreak of E.coli being linked to romaine lettuce.

At least 32 cases have been reported across 11 states so far, and even though the CDC hasn't been able to figure out the exact cause, they report that the lettuce is the primary source. Thirteen people have been hospitalized alone in the U.S., but no deaths. And in Canada there have been reports of at least 18 people infected with the same E. coli strain.

"CDC is advising that consumers not eat any romaine lettuce, and restaurants and retailers not sell any, until we learn more about this outbreak and the source of the contaminated lettuce," the alert noted. The CDC is also advising anyone with romaine at home to throw it out and wash and sanitize drawers or shelves where the lettuce was last.

-story via wfaa.com