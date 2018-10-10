Babe’s Chicken In North Richland Hills Set To Open Very Soon

How close is the nearest Babe’s Chicken to home?

It might have just gotten a lot closer if you live near Fort Worth. Babe’s Chicken has been getting ready to open up one of their biggest locations yet, right in North Richland Hills.

This Babe's will feature their full menu that consists of biscuits, fried catfish, chicken tenders, hickory-smoked chicken, fried chicken, and chicken-fried steak. Babe’s is currently hiring for their North Richland Hills location, do you know anybody that can do the hokey pokey?

Babe’s Chicken in North Richland Hills will be located at 6711 NE Loop 820 and is set to open in November, just in time for Thanksgiving. Once this restaurant is open for business, work will begin next door on Sweetie Pie’s Ribeyes.

Via: Fort Worth Star-Telegram