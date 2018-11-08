The New Babes Chicken In North Richland Hills Is Now Open

It’s been two years since the city of North Richland Hills announced that they would be getting a Babe’s Chicken Dinner House.

Now it’s finally here and opened for business. This isn’t you’re average Babe’s Chicken either; it’s their biggest location yet. Just 13 miles away from the original, this Babe’s Chicken feature their full menu of fried catfish, chicken tenders, hickory-smoked chicken, fried chicken, chicken-fried steak.

You’ll be able to load up on biscuits and sides, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Now that the new location is open, construction will soon begin next door on Sweetie Pie’s Ribeyes. This is the first Babe’s Chicken to open in eight years.

Bring your family to the new location at 6711 NE Loop 820 in North Richland Hills.

The wait is finally over! Babe’s Chicken Dinner House is now open in North Richland Hills near SE corner of Loop 820 and Rufe Snow Dr. Enjoy lunch from 11am - 2pm or dinner from 5pm - 9pm Monday through Friday. Open all day from 11am - 9pm Saturday and Sunday. #ShopNRH pic.twitter.com/u5qkMvAMhW — North Richland Hills (@CityofNRH) November 7, 2018

Via: Guidelive