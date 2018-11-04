Neil Armstrong Memorabilia Bring In $7.4 Million At Dallas Auction

An auction was held in Dallas over the weekend, and the most popular items brought in quite a bit of money. According to Dallas based Heritage Auctions, someone went home with some memorabilia that belonged to Neil Armstrong. The first man on the moon’s mementos brought in $7.4 million at the auction.

During the auction on Saturday, a number of highly regarded pieces from Armstrong’s collection were up for bidding. The item that brought in the most, according to Heritage Auctions, was Armstrong’s spacecraft ID plate. This ID plate accompanied Neil Armstrong on Apollo 11’s lunar module Eagle. The ID plate sold for $468,500.

Another high priced item from Neil Armstrong’s memorabilia was his flight suit from Gemini 8. Gemini 8 was a mission that took place in 1966. It performed the first docking of two space crafts, while in flight. The flight suit brought the Armstrong family a total of $109,375.

There were other aviation themed items up for auction on Saturday as well. Auctioned off was a propeller fragment, along with a piece of the wing, from the Wright Brothers’ Flyer. The Flyer was the first heavier-than-air self-powered aircraft, invented by the famed aviation brothers. Those items brought in a total of $275,000

In another auction held, a gold-colored Navy aviator’s helmet was sold for $46,250. This helmet was once owned by John Glenn, who was the first American to orbit the Earth. Overall it was a good day for Heritage Auctions, as a number of pieces sold at high prices, in the aviation themed day. However, easily the top prize was the Neil Armstrong memorabilia. The first man on the moon brings a lot of attention with him, and his name being attached helped aid the $7.4 million worth of items being sold.

Via Time