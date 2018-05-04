NBA Players Mom Takes Home Big Prizes on The Price Is Right

Talk about an early Mothers Day gift to yourself.

Patrick Beverly plays point guard for the L.A. Clippers and is done for the season, but his mom is currently making headlines with her big surprise win. Patrick's mom Lisa Beverly was asked to 'Come On Down' on The Price is Right on Wednesdays episode.

When she greeted Drew Carey, Lisa was wearing an "NBA Mom" t-shirt with the Clippers logo on the front. The big surprise and laugh out loud moment came when it was her turn to spin the wheel for her chance at the showcase. The previous contestant spun 95 cents, a pretty good spin if you know how the game is played. Lisa not only shocked the crowd but the previous contestant as well when she spun a 1 dollar on the wheel and added $1,000 cash to the car she won earlier in the game. Check out the GIF of the contests hillarious reaction below.

Caption this -- spin below ... pic.twitter.com/1l6MmB3f6I — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) May 2, 2018

Patrick congratulated his mom on Twitter after she won she game, and took home two cars, a six night trip to Madagascar, and $1,000 cash. She's one lucky mom.

Moms won price is right!!! Is litttt!!!! Let me hold one of those cars mama!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 2, 2018

Via: ESPN