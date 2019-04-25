Mumford And Sons Releases An Original Documentary On Vevo

Mumford and Sons have finished their US Delta Tour, and has just released a short documentary on Vevo called “Mumford & Sons - 12 Years Strong”.

The short shows the band getting intimate by playing at some of their favorite record stores around the country while on tour. According to the group, playing smaller gigs lets them reconnect with their fans after they had been playing so many arena shows, "We closed the doors a bit more and we lost the beauty of connecting with a smaller audience."

The band says that when going on tour they always look forward to stopping at cool record shops in any town they pull into. While on the road, Mumford and Sons got the chance to hang out and jam with one of their idols Americana guitarist Jerry Douglas. The group recorded a new song with Douglas titled “Forever” at a record store.

Maybe on their next tour, they'll stop by Good Records in Dallas.

You can check out both the short documentary and Mumford and Sons new song in the videos below.

Via: Alternative Addiction