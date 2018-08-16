Daredevil Performs Stunt On Texas Highway

This might be why we see so many accidents on the highway.

While out on an afternoon drive San Antonio resident Ace Scott, witnessed a motorcyclist pulling off a crazy and illegal stunt on highway 410. The mysterious motorcyclist wasn't even wearing a helmet while performing what is called the “Superman”; Where you lay flat across the bike’s seat while your legs dangle behind.

Scott posted the video on Facebook, he can be heard saying, “San Antonio be trippin’”, you can also hear other drivers on the highway honking at the motorcyclist. The video has been viewed more than 23K times.

Check out the video below and be careful while out driving on the highway.

Via: Fort Worth Star-Telegram