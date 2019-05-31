Motley Crue

New Video Released By Motley Crue For Their 80s Track 'Take Me To The Top'

May 31, 2019
Angela Chase
Ever since Netflix's ''The Dirt'' released, Motley Crue has become more of a house hold name with the younger generation.  

And now the band just released a new video set to one of their earliest tracks 'Take me to the top'.  

Nikki Sixx said, “The original footage for this video was shot before we even had a record deal in 1981, and seeing it juxtaposed with the footage from the movie in 2019 is something I don't think any of us ever saw coming." 

Sixx continued saying,  “It's been so exciting for the band to watch everyone celebrate the movie, music, and the band's legacy.”

 

 

-story via loudersound.com 

