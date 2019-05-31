New Video Released By Motley Crue For Their 80s Track 'Take Me To The Top'

Ever since Netflix's ''The Dirt'' released, Motley Crue has become more of a house hold name with the younger generation.

And now the band just released a new video set to one of their earliest tracks 'Take me to the top'.

Nikki Sixx said, “The original footage for this video was shot before we even had a record deal in 1981, and seeing it juxtaposed with the footage from the movie in 2019 is something I don't think any of us ever saw coming."

Sixx continued saying, “It's been so exciting for the band to watch everyone celebrate the movie, music, and the band's legacy.”

