The Best U.S. Cities To Save Money On Halloween Are In North Texas

Let's face it Halloween isn’t exactly the cheapest holiday.

According to WalletHub, the average American household will spend about $87.00 on Halloween expenses alone.

Luckily some of the most affordable cities to spend Halloween are here in North Texas. WalletHub compiled a list of the best cities to spend Halloween. Their list focused on Trick-or-Treater Friendliness, Halloween Fun, and Weather and 20 other factors.

The city of Irving ranked highest on the list overall at No. 9. Plano came in at No. 20 overall, and the city of Arlington was ranked No. 24.

The city with the highest number of potential Trick-or-Treaters was Laredo, Texas at No. 1, while Irving came in at No. 5.

The city with the lowest crime rate was Plano at No. 3. Dallas was ranked No. 33 overall and Fort Worth came in at No. 48.

Garland came in at the bottom of the list at No. 99 with the lowest number of candy and chocolate stores. Might want to get your candy elsewhere.