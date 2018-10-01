Severe Mosquito Outbreak Hitting North Carolina After Hurricane

After Hurricane Florence came and went, residents of North Carolina thought things would begin to go back to normal.

However, that is not happening. What is happening, is an insane plague of aggressive, monstrous mosquitoes!

Apparently the mass amount of mosquitoes that have appeared accross the state is due to all of the flood waters North Carolina experienced from the storm. “It didn’t hit automatically. It was more gradual. It took maybe 3 or 4 days after the storm passed before it got to this epidemic level.” Vadovsky said. “And I’m not even on the side of town that had the major flooding. Imagine how bad it could be over on that end.”

“There’s 61 species of mosquitoes in North Carolina and of those, probably 15 to 20 would be highly responsive to floodwaters in this way,” said Michael Reiskind, Associate Professor of the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology at NCSU. “When you have major flooding, a lot of these eggs hatch and you can see rapid population growth.” Reiskind continued saying, “Before the storm, I went out for 5-minutes and counted just three mosquitos in that time. A week after the storm, in those 5-minutes I had eight of them. Then after two weeks, (I counted) 50 in that time, and our area didn’t get hit the hardest.”

