1,200 Texans Received Speeding Tickets For Going 110 MPH

We all like to go a little fast when driving down the highway; most of us go over the speed limit by 20 MPH, but others like to go over 100 MPH.

Traffic violation data for 2016 was released by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Data shows that we might have a speeding problem. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram 3.8 million, citations and warnings were given out and more than 1,200 of them were for going over 110 MPH.

The fastest someone was caught driving in the state of Texas was in Galveston County on Highway 45; the man was driving a 2016 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and going 176 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.

One of the fastest speedsters caught in North Texas was in Tarrant County. The motorcyclist was caught going 145 in 75 MPH zone on I-20.