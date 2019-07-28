Kids at a theme Park

Photo By Getty Images

Moms Rant About Millennials At Disney World Goes Viral

July 28, 2019
Aren’t Disney parks for everybody? One mom doesn’t think so. 

A screenshot of a Facebook post from September has gone viral. In the post, a mom wrote about her experience at Disney World and how she believes that millennials without children should be banned from the park. 

In her rant, she complained about the number of adults without children clogging all the lines, making the experience with her children much less enjoyable. Read her full post down below.

Many people online started sharing about their experience at Disney parks and how much they enjoyed going to the park without children. What do you think of her social media rant, does she make a good point? 

Via: USA Today

