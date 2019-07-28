Moms Rant About Millennials At Disney World Goes Viral

Aren’t Disney parks for everybody? One mom doesn’t think so.

A screenshot of a Facebook post from September has gone viral. In the post, a mom wrote about her experience at Disney World and how she believes that millennials without children should be banned from the park.

In her rant, she complained about the number of adults without children clogging all the lines, making the experience with her children much less enjoyable. Read her full post down below.

This is my new favorite wild mommy post. It’s me, the millennial slut who just goes to Disney World to make children cry pic.twitter.com/COokEiTdMm — Jen -- Gen Con------ (@JenKatWrites) July 19, 2019

Many people online started sharing about their experience at Disney parks and how much they enjoyed going to the park without children. What do you think of her social media rant, does she make a good point?

Via: USA Today