Mom Drove With Son On the Hood Of The Car After He Refused To See The Dentist

Some people really don’t like going to the dentist, especially this kid.

A 12-year-old boy in Bethlehem Township, Pennsylvania did not want to go to the dentist. The boy refused to go inside the office and instead climbed on top the hood of his mom’s car.

After the boy’s mother, 36-year-old Shaurice Jones couldn’t get her son to go inside, she then drove to the local police department with her son still on the hood. According to police, Jones admitted that she drove two miles with her son outside of the car.

Police in Bethlehem Township told The New York Daily News that the Jones didn’t know what to do and that she wanted police assistance. Instead of calling 911, she decided to drive the police station. The speed limit on the road she took is 40 MPH.

The incident occurred on November 14th; five days later Jones was arrested for child endangerment and reckless endangerment. She was released on $1,000 bail.