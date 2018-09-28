Photo Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

This Model Looks Like Regina George And The Internet Can’t Handle It

September 28, 2018
Categories: 
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Newsletter Headlines
Trending

If Regina George had an Instagram account back in 2004, this is probably what she would have looked like. 

No, the picture below is not Rachel McAdams from Mean Girls. Its actually Namibian model Clarisse Muller. Afterbreakmagazines posted an image of Muller on their Twitter page. Soon after, the picture went viral and their website crashed from all the attention the image garnered.

Everyone and their mother all thinks Muller looks like Regina George. The resemblance is truly uncanny.

What do you think? Does Clarisse Muller look like Regina George? Check out the picture below. 

Via: Mashable

Tags: 
Mean Girls
Rachel McAdams
regina george
Mode
doppelganger