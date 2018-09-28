This Model Looks Like Regina George And The Internet Can’t Handle It

If Regina George had an Instagram account back in 2004, this is probably what she would have looked like.

No, the picture below is not Rachel McAdams from Mean Girls. Its actually Namibian model Clarisse Muller. Afterbreakmagazines posted an image of Muller on their Twitter page. Soon after, the picture went viral and their website crashed from all the attention the image garnered.

Everyone and their mother all thinks Muller looks like Regina George. The resemblance is truly uncanny.

What do you think? Does Clarisse Muller look like Regina George? Check out the picture below.

This month we chat with Miss Teen Namibia 2018 1st Runner Up, Clasrisse Muller. An inspirational teen with an incredible mission.

Read more about her on our site. Link in our bio. pic.twitter.com/WSTzBHifsb — Afterbreak Magazine (@afterbreakteens) September 22, 2018

Via: Mashable