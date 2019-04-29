Captain

Marvel Fans At MIT Turn Great Dome Into Captain America's Shield

April 29, 2019
In honor of Captain America and the release of ''Avengers: Endgame'', a group of die-hard Marvel fans took the opportunity to turn MIT's great dome into Cap's famous shield.  

 

A group of people who call themselves the MIT ''hackers" are the one's responsible.  Apparently they had began to plan out the tribute a year ago when the film's release date was announced. 

After The Boston Globe reported on it, the tribute quickly gained the attention and praise of Chris Evans himself.  

