Marvel Fans At MIT Turn Great Dome Into Captain America's Shield
April 29, 2019
In honor of Captain America and the release of ''Avengers: Endgame'', a group of die-hard Marvel fans took the opportunity to turn MIT's great dome into Cap's famous shield.
A group of people who call themselves the MIT ''hackers" are the one's responsible. Apparently they had began to plan out the tribute a year ago when the film's release date was announced.
After The Boston Globe reported on it, the tribute quickly gained the attention and praise of Chris Evans himself.
Very cool! https://t.co/jMQEPtnQdu— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 29, 2019
