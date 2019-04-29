Marvel Fans At MIT Turn Great Dome Into Captain America's Shield

In honor of Captain America and the release of ''Avengers: Endgame'', a group of die-hard Marvel fans took the opportunity to turn MIT's great dome into Cap's famous shield.

Video of MIT Avengers Hack

A group of people who call themselves the MIT ''hackers" are the one's responsible. Apparently they had began to plan out the tribute a year ago when the film's release date was announced.

After The Boston Globe reported on it, the tribute quickly gained the attention and praise of Chris Evans himself.

-story via mashable.com