Miranda Cosgrove And Josh Peck Reunite For A Drake & Josh Reunion

It’s been a while since Miranda Cosgrove reunited with her on-screen brothers.

Now we finally get to see Cosgrove with at least one of her Drake & Josh co-stars, thanks to YouTube star David Dobrik. He had been in contact with Josh Peck for some time and recently reached out to Cosgrove about surprising Peck with a reunion.

She was all in after Dobrik messaged her. The two surprised drove to Peck's house and first surprised him with a gift for his baby that he's expecting with his wife Paige O’Brine. The second surprise was Miranda Cosgrove who was hiding behind a wall and the third surprise was a nice prank.

She's so sweet yet so evil.

The two-posted pictures of their small reunion on Instagram, you can check out their whole reunion in the video below.

Via: Newsweek