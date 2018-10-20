Josh Peck, Miranda Cosgrove and Drake Bell

Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Miranda Cosgrove And Josh Peck Reunite For A Drake & Josh Reunion

October 20, 2018
It’s been a while since Miranda Cosgrove reunited with her on-screen brothers. 

Now we finally get to see Cosgrove with at least one of her Drake & Josh co-stars, thanks to YouTube star David Dobrik. He had been in contact with Josh Peck for some time and recently reached out to Cosgrove about surprising Peck with a reunion. 

Got to see an old boob and make a new friend yesterday! @shuapeck @daviddobrik

A post shared by Miranda Cosgrove (@mirandacosgrove) on

She was all in after Dobrik messaged her. The two surprised drove to Peck's house and first surprised him with a gift for his baby that he's expecting with his wife Paige O’Brine. The second surprise was Miranda Cosgrove who was hiding behind a wall and the third surprise was a nice prank.

She’s so sweet yet so evil.

A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on

The two-posted pictures of their small reunion on Instagram, you can check out their whole reunion in the video below. 

Via: Newsweek

 

