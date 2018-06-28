This Minor League Mascot Gives A Perfect Dance Mashup From 'Flash Dance' And 'Dirty Dancing'

A mascot for a minor league baseball team in Maine is making his way across the internet this week after his 80's dance performance.

At the game Slugger the Sea Dog donned his leotard and leg warmers for a dance mashup from 80's classics "Flash Dance" and "Dirty Dancing".

I had the time of my life on 80's Night!! (Watch till the end!) #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/M1lVZmZ0wx — Slugger The Sea Dog (@Slugger_SeaDog) June 22, 2018

All we can say is hats off to this guy pulling off those moves in that suit!

-source via mlb.com