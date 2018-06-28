baseball

ID 6145942 © Baronoskie | Dreamstime.com

This Minor League Mascot Gives A Perfect Dance Mashup From 'Flash Dance' And 'Dirty Dancing'

June 28, 2018
Categories: 
Blogs
Features

A mascot for a minor league baseball team in Maine is making his way across the internet this week after his 80's dance performance.  

At the game Slugger the Sea Dog donned his leotard and leg warmers for a dance mashup from 80's classics "Flash Dance" and "Dirty Dancing".

All we can say is hats off to this guy pulling off those moves in that suit!

-source via mlb.com

Tags: 
baseball
minor league
Maine
teams
Mascot
Dog
Video
Humor
80's
dancing
Flash Dance
Dirty Dancing
2018
June

