Survey Shows That Millennials Would Rather Give Up Sex & Alcohol Than Amazon

Whether it’s to shop, or mooch off a friends account to stream movies. We’re all guilty of using Amazon for some reason or another.

Turns out Millennials are guilty of using Amazon more than the rest of us. According to a new survey by the Max Borges Agency, millennials use Amazon in some of the oddest of places. The firm surveyed 1,108 18 to 34-year-olds in the US who purchased consumer tech products on Amazon within the past year.

Their survey showed that 61% millennials shop on Amazon in the middle of the night. 23% admitted to shopping on Amazon in the grocery line, while 47% shop when using the bathroom. That gift your niece or nephew will give you this Christmas was probably ordered while they were on the toilet.

Just about all purchases made by millennials are for consumer electronics and clothing. That explains all those phone accessories you see kids with nowadays.

The most shocking result of the survey shows that young people are a little weird. 77% of millennials would give up alcohol for a full year than Amazon. 44% of those asked, said they would give up sex for a full year over Amazon.

Jeff Bezos definitely has this generation eating out of the palm of his hand.

If you're having trouble finding the right gift for someone this year, try an Amazon gift card. Pretty sure they can find something for themselves.

Via: New York Post