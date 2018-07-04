Miki Sudo, Michelle Lesco and Juliet Lee

Miki Sudo Is Still The Reigning Champion Of The Women’s Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

July 4, 2018
Today Miki Sudo gets to hold on to the Mustard Belt for another year, as she is still the champion of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Women’s Competition.

For the last four years, Sudo has won the women’s competition.

Sudo managed to take down 37 dogs for first place, in second was Michelle Lesco with 27, and coming in third was Sonya Thomas with 26. The annual event is held at New York's Coney Island boardwalk. 

How many can you take down in 10 minutes? 

