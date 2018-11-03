Mike Myers Says "Austin Powers 4" Is "Looking Good"

Yeah, baby, it looks like the International Man of Mystery is back!

While speaking with E! News, Mike Myers spoke of the possibility of another movie featuring the outlandish Austin Powers, and according to Myers, things are "looking good." We can probably even expect a fourth movie sooner rather than later, albeit a slightly different direction than the previous three films.

He told E! News at the premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody, "It's looking good, it's just tough, you know, it takes a long time to write the script, you want it to be fantastic. I have three kids under the age of seven now, you know, [director] Jay [Roach] is just back to back making movies. But we've met and, I don't know, it's looking good, we'll see. I'd love to do it, it's so much fun doing it."

Video of Does Mike Myers Want an &quot;Austin Powers 4&quot; Movie? | E! Red Carpet &amp; Award Shows

If the fourth movie is a go, Myers said that he would want it to take it in a different direction, and instead of focusing on Powers, focus on his arch nemesis Dr. Evil instead.

Via E! News