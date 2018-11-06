Mike Myers Reprises Dr. Evil On The Tonight Show

Mike Myers recently revealed that the odds of Austin Powers 4 happening are pretty good and that he would like to focus more on the character of Dr. Evil.

That being said, the actor made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Not as actor Mike Myers, but as the iconic character Dr. Evil.

Dr. Evil told Jimmy Fallon that "Evil’s ‘in’ right now, It’s ‘hip,'" and that he planned on running for Congress during the midterm election, he even gave us his five-point plan of what he would like to accomplish.

Dr. Evil wants to increase the ad time on YouTube, make “Screamin’ Dill Pickle” the only flavor of Pringles, promote Donald Trump Jr. to Secretary of Treasury, legalize marijuana and change the national anthem to the “Baby Shark Dance.”

Are you ready for Austin Powers 4 now? Check out the clip from The Tonight Show down below.

Video of Dr. Evil Runs for Congress

Via: Rolling Stone