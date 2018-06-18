Michael Jackson’s Elephant Briefly Escaped From His Enclosure At A Zoo in Florida

This elephant wanted to beat it!

Over the weekend an elephant that used to roam Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch escaped for a short period of time. Ali the bull elephant wandered outside of his enclosure after a gate was accidentally left open. He was seen behind the courtyard next to the giraffe and elephant barn. Ali’s keepers used food to lure him back into his enclosure.

According to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, guest were never in any danger and that their safety procedures were quickly put into place. The zoo will be discussing protocols and policies with their staff members that are in place to prevent human error.

Ali first arrived at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens back in 1997.

Via: CBS DFW