Michael

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Michael Jackson Impersonator Participates In Wrestling Match Immediately Goes Viral

July 9, 2018
Categories: 
Blogs
Features

This weekend a Michael Jackson impersonator participated in an independent wrestling show in Las Vegas.  And to be honest he did not disappoint!  

Of course the video has been going viral quickly and for all the right reasons. 

-source via barstoolsports.com

Tags: 
Michael Jackson
impersonator
Las Vegas
Wrestling
viral
Twitter
Video
DDT
2018
July