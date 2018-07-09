Michael Jackson Impersonator Participates In Wrestling Match Immediately Goes Viral

This weekend a Michael Jackson impersonator participated in an independent wrestling show in Las Vegas. And to be honest he did not disappoint!

Michael Jackson impersonator hits Moonwalk DDT at a recent wrestling event in Las Vegas.



Of course the video has been going viral quickly and for all the right reasons.

