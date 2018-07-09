Michael Jackson Impersonator Participates In Wrestling Match Immediately Goes Viral
This weekend a Michael Jackson impersonator participated in an independent wrestling show in Las Vegas. And to be honest he did not disappoint!
Michael Jackson impersonator hits Moonwalk DDT at a recent wrestling event in Las Vegas.— Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) July 6, 2018
(SOURCE: https://t.co/R7LLQBslrH) pic.twitter.com/hdlLG2SNGR
Of course the video has been going viral quickly and for all the right reasons.
-source via barstoolsports.com