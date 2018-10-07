Will Your Favorite Music Video Win At The 2018 AMAs?

It's down to three for our Favorite Music Video at the 2018 American Music Awards.

After a year of amazing visuals, will the winner be Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug for their steamy set on "Havana", will it be Cardi B making "money moves" in the "Bodak Yellow" video, or will it be Drake handing out money in the clip for "God's Plan?" All three are special for their own reasons, but there can only be one winner. Let's break it down.

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug - Havana

Oh na na na na na peachmuffin. Camila is living the dream, really. First we find her inside a Telenovela romance, only to be snapped back to reality with her grandmother and sister who "was born extra." Eventually Camila finds her escape at the movies, like she's in that AMC ad the play before the previews. She dances her way through a restaurant, only to find real life romance after she exits the theater. Oh na na na na na.

Cardi B - Bodak Yellow

Cardi dresses like both the Green Power Ranger and Catwoman for this sexy, desert video. Not exactly, but somewhere between the flaming sword and the leopard on a leash it becomes clear that Cardi is the baddest in the game. The camel is also the most interesting ride we've seen in a video this year. Raise a glass to the red bottoms.

Drake - God's Plan

Drake gave away the budget for the "God's Plan" video, but made a lot of dreams come true along the way. Buying up groceries, helping out families, getting toys for kids - all goes a long way toward's helping him settle into his role "as the good guy." Truth is a lot of good came out of this video, and that alone might be worth a win.

While we wait to see who takes the crown, you can vote for your favorite. Let us know who you think should take home the award for Favorite Music Video.

Who Should Win 'Favorite Music Video' At The 2018 AMAs

The 2018 AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

