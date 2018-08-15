Watch Celebrities Lip-Sync A Tribute To Taylor Dayne
Celebrating three decades of ‘Tell It To My Heart’
It’s been thirty years since we were first introduced to Taylor Dayne.
The singer scored seven top ten hits in the span of two years, and has sold seventy-five million albums since first leading us to the dance floor in 1988.
Some people forget the force that was Taylor Dayne, but the weirdest collection of celebrities this side of a Big Brother house is here to remind you.
Related: Paul McCartney Shares Playful “Fuh You” Lyric Video
In honor of the thirtieth anniversary of her debut album, Wynonna Judd, RuPaul, Kris Jenner, Kris Humphries , Debbie Gibson, and more each take the time to sing along to “Tell It To My Heart”.
Enjoy the tribute to the woman they deem, “The Diva”.
Taylor Dayne is currently on tour through the end of the year, and has a memoir coming in November.
Dear fans, friends and family, Wow!! I can’t believe this musical journey of mine called life has brought me to this 30th anniversary!All my love and gratitude goes out to each of you for your support in so many ways for so many years. Between this 30-year anniversary, combined with the upcoming release of my memoir, I find myself very reflective while excited about the future. A little girl from Long Island, with a voice and a dream, launched “Tell it to My Heart” 30 years ago!! It only seems fitting to share some reimagined hits with you. Come share this special year and anniversary with me on one of the many tour dates on our calendar. Most importantly, Thank you!! Each of your love and support has carried me for 30 years so far...I am blessed with fans, friends and family, so this 30 year celebration is for all of you!! Love and appreciation, Taylor