Kesha Frees the Freckle and Goes Without Makeup for a Fresh Start to 2019

Kesha overcame 2018 in a big way.

Somewhere between knee surgery and an on-going legal dispute, the singer continued to shine through with music and positivity. Kesha continued her Rainbow Tour, co-headlined a trip with Macklemore, dropped a doc, jumped on a remix with The Struts, and even found time for the powerful "Here Comes The Change." The comeback continued for the Warrior star, and now she's ready to go next level for 2019.

On Tuesday Kesha showed off her makeup-free face, releasing her glowing freckles into the world and vowing to be better to herself this year. "This year my resolution is to love myself" she wrote. "Just as I am, all f***ed up and imperfect and whatever else. And to let my freckles live."

this year my resolution is to love myself... just as I am, all fucked up and imperfect and whatever else. And to let my freckles liiiiiiiive ------------------------ pic.twitter.com/uuKjwGOYEt — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 15, 2019

The response has been one of empowerment, with many of her fans flexing their own freckles in solidarity and thanking Kesha for the inspiration.

You can't see my freckly face at the moment due to filters, lighting plus, they hibernate for winter... this is from Pride back in summer when my freckles were a POPPIN'. I usually dread summer, but you know what I'm going to take a leaf out of @KeshaRose 's book & OWN IT!! pic.twitter.com/OfXlpAnOmk — SiobhánoftheDead ----✨ (@SiobhanxAisling) January 15, 2019

Freckles are literally so pretty, I love mine and even when I hated the way I looked the one thing I liked about my body were my freckles. Lucky I learned to love myself and my body ---- — ✨------ ✨ (@_freckledangel) January 15, 2019

Now that Kesha has kickstarted 2019, she is ready to take her Rainbow ride to the high seas. The singer is taking a cruise with Matt And Kim, Betty Who, Big Freedia, Girl Talk and more in February, getting weird and wonderful with some shows on a ship. You can grab more details and tickets here.