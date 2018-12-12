Katy Perry Becomes A 'Final Fantasy' Character And Debuts A New Song In The Game

Katy Perry is doing her part to drive back the shadows, writing and recording a new song that can only be heard while playing Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

The role playing game features a new song from the Witness singer called "Immortal Flame", as well as an appearance from Perry as a playable character. She debuted in the mobile game on Wednesday, and celebrated with the short message to fans above. For a better listen to the new song, and a brief glimpse of Katy will look like as a character, oh and some fresh looks at her dog Nugget, you can check out the trailer below.

Related: Katy Perry Named 2018 Highest Paid Woman in Music

This isn't the first time a pop star has popped into the Final Fantasy universe. Last year it was Ariana Grande who went digital as "Dangerous Ariana", sporting her trademark Bunny Ears.

Over the past three years, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has been downloaded over 30 million times. But hurry, because Perry is only available for a limited time.

Summon your strength and save the realm, all while swaying away to Katy Perry. You can find more details about the game here.