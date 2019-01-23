Inside Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' Tracklist: Who Is the Target of "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored"?

"I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."

The days of patiently waiting are over for Ariana Grande. With breakneck speed, the biggest pop star on the planet is racing towards the release of her second album in six months.

The Sweetener follow-up seems to be brimming with independence anthems and post-relationship swagger, and the Thank U, Next tracklist offers the latest clues. Revealed on Tuesday night, songs like "fake smile" and "ghostin" seem to provide some insight into the savage sounds of Grande's fifth studio album, but the closer might spill the most tea of all the tracks.

Related: Ariana Grande Teases Release of ‘thank u, next’ Album Before Valentine’s Day

Due out on February 8th, Thank U, Next features "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored", a song that has already launched a tweetstorm of speculation. Could the subject in question be someone from the "thank u, next" video burn book? With Big Sean being the only ex publicly dating someone, and also the only one to get some suggestive notation in the video, a few have latched on to the theory.

at least she’s asking them to break up as opposed to just home wrecking. I stan a respectful queen. — coffee bae (@iamsashakae) January 23, 2019

I’m legit concern @ArianaGrande’s #breakupwithyourgirlfriendimbored is directed to @BigSean and @JheneAiko -- seems like it might be time to have a stash of -- ready....just in case pic.twitter.com/5a3yO3Gp5g — --Simone Isabel -- (@Simone_Isabel) January 23, 2019

Grande and Big Sean dated in 2015 after working together on the song "Right There" for the singer's debut album. Sean is thought to still be in a relationship with singer and collaborator Jhené Aiko.

Of course this is all speculation, and really shows the danger of assuming people's intention with art before it is revealed. The theme of this era for Ariana has been independence and self-empowerment, so why are we so quick to jump to tired gossip tropes to paint the identity of an artist? The song could be about anyone, about someone else entirely, or a completely abstract notion all together.

That said, we've also had front row seats for all the highs and lows of Ariana for the past year, so whatever or whoever it is we're here for it.

So far Grande has released three singles from her upcoming album, the retail therapy flexing "7 rings", the record-breaking "thank u, next", and the wishful and warm "imagine." Thank U, Next is due out on February 8th.