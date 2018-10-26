Here's Everything Coming to Hulu In November
James Bond, The Addams Family, and more are set to stream
Some familiar favorites are coming to Hulu this November. The Addams Family films are set to debut on the streaming platform, as well as several James Bond movies from Goldfinger to Goldeneye. Plus Charlies Angels, Good Will Hunting, and five of your favorite Rocky films. There's a Creed too!
Here's what is coming to Hulu in November.
Available November 1
- Top Chef: Complete Season 13
- Lucky Romance: Complete Season
- The Addams Family Values
- The Addams Family
- Barbershop
- Be Cool
- Bratz: the Movie
- Charlies Angels
- Charlies Angels: Full Throttle
- The Conversation
- Count Yorga, Vampire
- Courage Mountain
- The Cutting Edge
- Dances with Wolves
- Death at a Funeral
- Deterrence
- Diamonds are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Dr. No
- Election
- Enter the Ninja
- Fargo
- Fatal Attraction
- For Your Eyes Only
- From Russia with Love
- Get Shorty
- Goldeneye
- Goldfinger
- Good Advice
- Good Will Hunting
- Happily N’Ever After
- Happily N’Ever After: Snow White
- Hoosiers
- License to Kill
- The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
- Live and Let Die
- The Living Daylights
- Mad Max
- Major League
- Man with the Golden Gun
- The Manchurian Candidate
- Mermaids
- Mission: Impossible
- Moonraker
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Punch Drunk Love
- Rescue Dawn
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Rollerball (1975)
- Rollerball (2002)
- Rounders
- Saved
- Shadows and Fog
- Showgirls
- Spaceballs
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Terms of Endearment
- Thunderball
- Up in the Air
Available November 6
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 6
Available November 7
- Neon Joe: Complete Season 1
- The Haunting in Connecticut
Available November 8
- Almost Royal: Complete Season 2
Available November 11
- The Damned
Available November 13
- Animal FightNight:Season 4 Premiere
Available November 15
- Scott & Bailey: Complete Season 5
Available November 16
- David Blaine – Beyond Magic: Special
Available November 17
- Patton Oswalt: Comedy plus Tragedy Equals Time
Available November 18
- Miles from Tomorrowland: Complete Season 1
Available November 19
- Creed
Available November 24
- Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 1
- Love and Honor
- Welcome to the Punch
Available November 25
- War Story
That's a lot to watch in a month. Let's move Thanksgiving to make room.
We'll give you a heads up soon about what's leaving Hulu after November. In the meantime, binge wisely.