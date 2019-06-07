The Glorious Sons, Gary Clark Jr., and All the Artists Playing The Rolling Stones 'No Filter' Tour

After a brief delay for the heart surgery of Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones are ready to return to the road. The No Filter US Tour kicks off on June 21st in Chicago, and the band plans to hit 15 stadiums in the US and Canada.

"We just want to keep going" Keith Richards told RADIO.COM in an exclusive interview last year. "Just line us up and get us ready."

"Let's play America man, you know, haven't done that in a while. Let's see the folks" the legendary guitarist continued.

On Wednesday, The Rolling Stones announced a list of special guests that will be joining them on the No Filter US Tour. From amazing up-and-coming artists and to some of the best rock bands in the game, it's an exciting reason to get to your seat early for each of the 17 shows on the trek. Here's a look at each special guest for the No Filter US Tour.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones - June 21, Chicago, IL

The soul band from Birmingham, Alabama features the angelic, blue-eyed sweet stylings of Paul Janeway. The band always manages to turn a rock concert into a revival.

Whiskey Myers - June 25, Chicago, IL

The grind continues for the Texas band who broke out big in 2016, thanks to some earnest, southern-fried ballads.

The Glorious Sons, The Beaches - June 29, Ontario, Canada

After years of wowing crowds north of the boarder, The Glorious Sons have finally gotten their due in the states. With an incredibly infectious album featuring the hit "S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)" and an electric live show, the band keeps winning them over one at a time. Sister rock set The Beaches are also on the bill.

Ghost Hounds - July 3, Washington, DC

Get ready to know Ghost Hounds. The Pittsburgh band is ready for a bigger audience, and not many are bigger than opening for the Stones.

Gary Clark Jr. - July 7, Foxboro, MA

A guitar icon for the generation. The evolution continues for Gary Clark Jr., who just released his excellent album, "This Land", with a fresh new fire.

Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, The Soul Rebels - July 14, New Orleans, LA

Two New Orleans originals and some of the city's funkiest. Both of these groups are next level at what they do, and are a perfect compliment to some of The Rolling Stones more soulful moments.

The Revivalists - July 19, Jacksonville, FL

Another New Orleans band, this group leans into their sincere side and writes sweeping songs about friendship, love, and life. The band dropped their latest, "Take Good Care" in November.

Des Rocs - July 23, Philadelphia, PA

A gritty and grand rock star from New York, on the verge and taking no prisoners. If you aren't familiar with this fuzzed-out fresh find, get familiar.

Bishop Gunn - July 27, Houston, TX

Muddy blues rock from Mississippi is alive and well in the hands of Bishop Gunn.

The Wombats - August 1, East Rutherford, NJ

An English band that packs pop songs with intelligence and power.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real - August 5, East Rutherford, NJ and August 14, Seattle, WA

The son of music royalty Willie Nelson. Lukas Nelson is the real deal. The backing band for Neil Young, the inspiration for A Star Is Born, and a certified rock star.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats - August 10, Denver, CO

After breaking out in 2015 with "S.O.B.", the band continues to spread their infectious brand of R&B and Soul in the company of legends. They will also open some dates for Robert Plant later this year.

Vista Kicks - August 18, Santa Clara, CA

Sacramento band Vista Kicks are students of pop structure, and add a special touch to their unshakeable songs.

KALEO - August 22, Pasadena, CA and August 26, Glendale, AZ

Straight from Iceland and into our hears. The "Way Down We Go" singers are on two stops of the No Filter US Tour, as we anxiously await new music.

Juanes - August 31, Miami, FL

A Columbian star who absolutely does it all with barely enough space for all his Latin GRAMMY Awards. He recently teamed with Alessa Cara for the breakout song, "Querer Mejor."

Tickets are on sale now for all dates of the No Filter US Tour. You can find more details here.