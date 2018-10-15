Did Taylor Swift Convince You To Vote?
The singer is being credited with a rush in registration
Ooh, look what she made you do.
According to Vote.org, it was the strong statement from Taylor Swift and her urging you to vote that finally got you registered. The site claims they had more than 65,000 people sign up to vote in the 24 hours following her Instagram post, and potentially 400,000 people who have signed up since. According to Vote.org Director of Communications Kamari Guthrie, it is the site's second biggest day of the year, behind National Voter Registration Day in September.
"In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions" said Swift in the post. "But due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now." The singer then stated her support for a candidate running in her home state of Tennessee. The site also specifically saw a spike in new voters there as well.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! ------
The statement from Swift got a strong reaction from all corners of the country, from those applauding her, to those saying it took too long for her to speak up, to the President who now likes her "25% less."
"Let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25% less now," Pres. Trump jokes following Taylor Swift's endorsement of Democratic Tennessee senatorial candidate Phil Bredesen. https://t.co/D0fh71pQFl pic.twitter.com/4qeR6fCZcr— ABC News (@ABC) October 8, 2018
You can find out if you are registered to vote here.