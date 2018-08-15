Thanks To Michael Caine We Finally Know The Truth To The End Of 'Inception'

One of the biggest questions in recent movie history, comes from the ending of Christopher Nolan's 2010 hit film "Inception".

Was the ending real? Or was Leo still dreaming?

Video of Inception - Ending

And since the movie's debut, Nolan has always been evasive about the ending. Well, thanks to actor Michael Caine, we finally know the truth.

Caine was at a summer film fest and while introducing "Inception", the actor spoke about what Nolan told him about ending.

"When I got the script of Inception, I was a bit puzzled by it and I said to him 'I don't understand where the dream is',” Caine told the crowd. “I said, 'When is it the dream and when is it reality?' He said, 'Well when you're in the scene it's reality.' So get that - if I'm in it, it's reality. If I'm not in it, it's a dream.”

That means the end was reality AND Leo's character did in fact get to keep his kids!

Now we can all finally have some closure on the subject. It only took 8 years.

-source via yahoo.com