Michael Buble Gets Emotional Discussing His Son's Battle With Cancer With James Corden On Carpool Karaoke

Michael Buble got emotional on a recent episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke.’ Opening up about his son’s battle with cancer, Buble used the special Stand Up To Cancer episode of the series to spread the word on what he and his family have been going through.

Michael Buble’s five year old son, Noah, has been battling liver cancer since being diagnosed at the age of three. “We got the diagnoses, and that was it man,” Buble said on the show. “My whole life ended.” While it has been a difficult road since the diagnoses, Buble and his son have been leaning on family to get them through the hard times.

Michael Buble and Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato have two sons and a newborn daughter. Even the rest of his extended family moved to Los Angeles in order to help and be there for Noah as he fights off liver cancer.

Wiping away tears, Buble discussed what it was like going through this time. “When this all started I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and be positive,” said Buble. Once the chemo was done, and doctors delivered good news to Noah and his family, Buble felt relieved, and was able to rely on his wife for strength.

While Noah has fought off the liver cancer for now, many others deal with this disease every day. At the end of the segment, Michael Buble pleaded with viewers to donate to Stand Up To Cancer. He wants everyone to do their part, and be a hero, just like his son Noah.

Via USA Today