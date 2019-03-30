U.S. Coast Guard Crashes The Party On Marshmello’s Boat

Marshmello likes to party hard while out at sea.

On Friday night, U.S. Coast Guards in Miami stumbled upon world famous DJ Marshmello. According to TMZ, the U.S. Coast Guards were conducting random routine safety inspections when they discovered that Marshmello was on board.

The Coast Guards boarded the boat and interrupted the party briefly to make sure the captain had the proper license, and that all safety measures were fully operational. Once they checked that everything was ship shape the party continued.

Marshmello was one of the headliners for the Ultra Music Festival currently taking place in Miami.